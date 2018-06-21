Jacksonville police investigating possible abduction in Bayard area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville police are asking the public for information about a possible abduction reported about 7:15 p.m. Wednesday on Gran Bay Parkway, near the intersection of Philips Highway and 9B.

Witnesses told police they saw a Hispanic woman in her 20s being forced into an older model gray Hyundai SUV by a Hispanic man, also in his 20s.

Police said the young woman was described as being petite and was wearing a white shirt and black pants.

The man reportedly wearing a dark shirt and khaki shorts. He was described as being about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds.

According to police, the woman seemed to be "fighting" the man as he forced her into the SUV.

Police said they want to make sure the woman is safe. Anyone who may have seen the vehicle in the area or who recognizes the two described is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.