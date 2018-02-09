Jacksonville police: 2 children injured in Mixon Town shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An 11-year-old and a 14-year-old were injured in a shooting early Thursday evening in the Mixon Town area, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Officers were called just before 6 p.m. to investigate the double shooting on Lewis Street, just south of McCoy Creek Boulevard.

Police said one child was shot multiple times and the other was shot once. They were both taken to UF Health hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe two vehicles were involved, but it's unclear whether it was a drive-by shooting. Descriptions of the vehicles were not released.

Detectives continue to interview the victims and witnesses who heard the gunshots.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

