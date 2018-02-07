Jacksonville police looking for missing 65-year-old man

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 65-year-old man, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Tuesday night.

Gregory Leroy Simmons has dementia and diabetes, and is in need of medication, police said.

Simmons was reported missing after his wife returned home about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday and he was not there.

Police said Simmons was last seen about 11:20 a.m. on a blue mountain bike in the area of Copper Lake Drive, just off of Dunn Avenue. He was reportedly wearing a black shirt and blue sweatpants with a blue stipe.

He's described as being 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 172 pounds, and having gray and black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts or anyone who has seen him is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

