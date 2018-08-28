Jacksonville police make arrest in attack on pregnant woman downtown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police quickly made an arrest after they said a pregnant woman was attacked Tuesday morning while walking to work in downtown Jacksonville.

Wendell Vernon, 37, is charged with assault on a pregnant woman in the attack.

Police said the attack, which happened just before 7 a.m. at Monroe and Laura streets near Hemming Park, was caught on surveillance video.

The pregnant woman parked in the parking garage near the First Baptist Church on West Beaver Street and was walking to her workplace at the Ed Ball Building on West Adams Street, several blocks away, when she was grabbed, according to police.

Her injuries were not believed to be serious.

Vernon, a transient with prior arrests on charges of burglary and marijuana possession, was arrested soon after. He was booked just after 8:30 a.m. into the Duval County jail, where he was ordered held on $25,000 bond.

Police told News4Jax that they’re checking whether Vernon might be responsible for two other attacks on women downtown.

Safety alert

The section of downtown where the attack happened is dotted with government buildings. Many office workers walk from parking garages to their workplaces.

Savannah Marti, who works downtown, said, unfortunately, she was not surprised by the early morning attack. Marti said she always checks her surroundings.

Mary Horne, who has worked downtown for 20 years, said she too is aware of her surroundings.

"There’s times that I’ve walked across the street by myself and I have felt unsafe, but I’ve learned not to do that anymore," Horne said. "I’m very aware. I always, when I walk out the door, I always look around at my surroundings. I think that’s important for everyone.

News4Jax also spoke with Keyshia Starke, who was downtown with her husband. Starke said she doesn't feel comfortable walking alone in the area.

Terrie Doby, who was downtown with her son, echoed that sentiment.

"I do feel safer walking with my son because he’s watching and looking around for me," she said. "I would not feel comfortable by myself."

On Tuesday, a couple of security guards could be seen working in Hemming Park. There were no uniformed JSO officers present at the time, but police patrol the area around the park on bicycles as well.

People downtown said that makes them feel safer.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.