Jacksonville police make arrests in all 16 bank robberies this year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville police are sending a message to anyone thinking of robbing a bank: Plan on getting caught.

So far this year in Jacksonville all 16 bank robbery cases have been solved. The latest arrest came Saturday when an anonymous tip led police to arrest a man they say robbed both a bank and a credit union near the River City Marketplace. Police said 45-year-old Joseph Marcum was picked up Saturday on a warrant for two counts of bank robbery and confessed to the crimes.

His bond was set at $300,000 Sunday. His next court appearance was scheduled for Aug. 21.

Police said the Navy Federal Credit Union on Airport Center Drive was robbed just after 3 p.m Friday. According to the Sheriff's Office, Marcum walked into the credit union, waited in line and handed a note demanding money to a teller.

Police said the man, who did not appear to have a weapon, then ran off toward a nearby apartment complex with an unknown amount of money.

No injuries were reported.

On July 18, the Synovus Bank across the street was held up by a man that police believe was Marcum, who handed the teller a note demanding cash. Investigators later learned the two bank holdups were connected.

This weekend's bank robbery arrest is one of 15 the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has made this year alone. In all, 16 banks or credit unions were robbed throughout the Jacksonville area and arrests have been made in each one.

The following is a timeline of the bank robberies in Jacksonville for 2018 and arrests made.

Jan.16- Synovus Bank, 1326 Prudential Drive - Daniel Steele arrested 9 days after police said he threatened teller with a knife then drove off.

Jan.31- TD Bank, 4520 San Juan Ave.- Man implied a gun then drove off. Conner Preston and Lindsey Leonard suspected.

Feb. 9- Regions Bank, 4297 Roosevelt Blvd.- Woman armed with gun demanded money, fled in pickup. Lindsey Leonard and Conner Preston charged.

Feb. 15- Wells Fargo, 4328 Blanding Blvd.- Man pointed gun at teller, drove off in green car. Conner preston and Lindsey Leonard suspected.

Feb. 26- Alive Credit Union, 3003 Lenox Ave.- Woman passed teller note, demanding money. Sherry James arrested.

Feb. 28- Fifth Third Bank, 14420 Beach Blvd. - Man implied gun and fled on foot. Conner Preston and Lindsey Leonard charged.

Mar. 7- Bank of America, 2709 Monument Road - Man wearing skull cap implied gun and fled on foot. Andre Thomas was arrested out of state.

Mar. 23- Jax Federal Credit union, 1440 Dunn Ave. - Man with knife grabbed handful of cashed checks. John Miles, 53, was arrested.

Mar. 31- Wells Fargo bank, 4328 Blanding Blvd. -Man passed note to teller implying a gun. Gary Lucas, 39, was arrested.

April 14- Community First Credit Union,7676 Merrill Road- Man implied gun and demanded money. Shawn Elder, 39, was arrested.

April 19-Woodforest National Bank, inside Walmart, 4250 Philips Highway- Man passed note to teller demanding money. Paul Fouriezos was arrested after police say he robbed a drug store shortly afterward.

May 15- 121 Financial Credit Union, 6072 Youngerman Circle- Man in black raincoat handed note to teller, implying a weapon. David Clark, 45, was arrested.

May 21- Vystar Credit Union, 1700 North Main St.- Man handed teller note then fled in red SUV. Christopher Schmink, 42, was arrested the next day.

June 20- BBVA Compass Bank, 229 Monument Road - Two armed, masked men demanded money then fled in silver car. Police said it was an inside job.Turquais Noble, 28, and teller Anaiah Edmundson were arrested.

July 18- Synovus Bank, 521 Airport Center Drive- Man handed teller a note demanding money. Joseph Marcus was suspected.

July 27- Navy Federal Credit Union, Airport Center Drive - Man demanded money then fled. Joseph Marcus was arrested.

