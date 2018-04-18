Jacksonville police: Man arrested in Arlington credit union robbery

Community First Credit Union surveillance image released by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and booking photo of Shawn Elder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a weekend credit union robbery in the Arlington area, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Shawn Elder, 38, is charged with strong-arm robbery without a firearm or weapon.

Police said a man wearing a yellow reflective vest and dark sunglasses robbed the Community First Credit Union on Merrill Road about 1:45 p.m. Saturday.

Sheriff's Office Sgt. A.J. Blinn said the man passed a note to a teller demanding money. The teller told police the note said "no funny money" and requested large bills.

The man was given money from the register before he grabbed his note and ran out, police said.

Blinn said the man did not imply or show a weapon during the heist.

There were customers inside the Community First Credit Union at the time, but no injuries were reported.

According to the arrest report, Elder was identified in the credit union surveillance images by his supervisor at Labor Max.

Jacksonville police said they went to where he was working, and learned that he had been taken to the hospital in Nassau County by deputies who contacted him while walking across Interstate 95. Authorities said he had complained of chest pains.

After he was treated, he was brought to JSO, interviewed and booked in the Duval County jail, where he was ordered held on $100,000 bond.

According to court records, Elder has been in and out of prison five times since 2001. Convictions include robbery, grand theft, car theft and burglary.

