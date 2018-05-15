Jacksonville police: Man dies after crash on Southside Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 69-year-old man who was involved in a crash in April on the city's Southside died last week, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Monday.

The crash happened about 12:15 p.m. April 4 on Southside Boulevard, just south of Atlantic Boulevard.

According to the police, Michael Finley, who was 68 at the time, was driving north on Southside Boulevard when another vehicle merged from the service road, cutting Finley off.

That's when Finley's vehicle struck the back of the merging vehicle, police said.

Finley was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the JSO Traffic Homicide Unit was not called to the crash.

Traffic homicide detectives said they later learned that Finley died Friday due to injuries he suffered in the crash.

The Sheriff's Office continues to investigate.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, this was the 63rd traffic fatality this year in Duval County.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.