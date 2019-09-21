Jacksonville police: Man in critical condition after shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was hospitalized in critical condition Friday night after a shooting, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Police said a man showed up about 7 p.m. at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his torso.

At last check, according to the Sheriff's Office, the man was undergoing surgery. He was reportedly in critical condition, police said.

It's unclear where the shooting took place. Detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsherif.org. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

