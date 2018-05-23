Jacksonville police: Man injured in Durkeeville shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting Tuesday evening in the city's Durkeeville neighborhood in Northwest Jacksonville, police said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said its ShotSpotter system notified officers at 6:56 p.m. of two gunshots in the area of Myrtle Avenue North and Seventh Street West. One minute later, police said, they received a call about a person shot at the same location.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his mid-20s with two gunshot wounds. The man was taken to UF Health with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives then began interviewing witnesses at the scene.

The Sheriff's Office continues to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.