Jacksonville police: Man killed in Woodstock crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday in the city's Woodstock area, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Police identified the man as Tari Dajuan Mitchell, 36, of Callahan.

Mitchell was driving on Mackinaw Street, just south of Commonwealth Avenue, about 1:30 a.m. when the vehicle struck a utility pole, according to police.

Mitchell died at the scene, police said.

Traffic homicide detectives continue to investigate.

