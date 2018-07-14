Jacksonville police: Man robs woman making ATM deposit

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police are searching for a man who robbed a woman depositing money in an ATM earlier this week, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced Friday.

The Sheriff's Office also released surveillance images of the man sought in the robbery, which happened about 7:30 a.m. Monday at the Wells Fargo on Beach Boulevard at St. Johns Bluff Road South.

JSO offers safety tips when using ATMs: Always be aware of your surroundings.

Do not linger at the machine.

If you are at a drive-up ATM, keep your engine running, lock all doors and only open driver’s window.

Bring someone with you if possible.

Be aware of ATMs on the corner of a building. The other side is a blind spot, and you need to be aware of what is on the other side.

According to police, the man, who was wearing an "Avengers" hat, grabbed the victim's wrist and snatched cash from her hand.

The man was described by police as being about 25-27 years old, 5 feet 8-9 inches tall and having a thin build.

Anyone who recognizes the man pictured or who has information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.