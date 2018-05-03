Jacksonville police: Man shot at Westside apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 29-year-old man was shot Wednesday night at a Westside apartment complex, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

The shooting was reported about 7:30 p.m. at Jacksonville Heights Apartments on 103rd Street, just west of Interstate 295.

Police said the man was shot in the lower torso and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Sheriff's Office continues to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500.

