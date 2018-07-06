Jacksonville police: Man shot in Wesconnett

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was shot Thursday night in the Wesconnett area on the city's Westside, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Officers responded about 7:10 p.m. to the shooting on Carter Lane, near the intersection of Timuquana Road and Ortega Farms Boulevard.

Police learned a man, who they described as possibly being in his 30s, was shot. The man was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives said they believe the shooting was domestic-related and was not a random attack.

The Sheriff's Office continues to investigate.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.