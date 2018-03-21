Jacksonville police: Man shot on Justina Road in Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was shot in the leg Tuesday night in the city's Arlington area, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

It happened just before 8 p.m. on Justina Road near Tall Pine Lane.

Police said a 33-year-old man was dropped off at a store on Justina Road and went to the side of the building to talk with people when shots were fired.

The man then realized he had been shot in the leg and someone took him to Memorial hospital, police said.

The victim reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Several witnesses told investigators that they believe it was a drive-by shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.

