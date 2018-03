Officers were called to investigate Wednesday night at Moncrief Road and West 45th Street.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was taken to a hospital Wednesday night after he was shot, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

The man, who suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, was transported by a private vehicle to UF Health about 9 p.m., police said.

Officers responded to Moncrief Road and West 45th Street to investigate, but it's unclear where the shooting happened.

The Sheriff's Office continues to investigate.

