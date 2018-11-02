Jacksonville police: Man shot, wounded in Wesconnett

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was shot and wounded early Friday evening in the Wesconnett area of the Westside, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Officers responded sometime before 6 p.m. to a shooting at the Ortega Village mobile home park on 118th Street, just west of Catoma Street.

Police said they found a man with a gunshot wound to the right hip outside one of the homes. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the man had been involved in an altercation with an acquaintance. Police said that man was detained for questioning.

Detectives continue to investigate and charges are pending, according to the Sheriff's Office.

