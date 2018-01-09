Jacksonville police: Man sought in Westside IHOP armed robbery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police are looking for a man who robbed an IHOP restaurant on the city's Westside last week, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

The armed robbery happened about 5 a.m. Friday at the IHOP on 103rd Street, just west of Ricker Road.

Police said a man, who appeared to be holding a gun, walked into the restaurant and demanded money.

When an employee told him they did not have access to the money, police said the man then demanded the employee's wallet.

That's when the employee ran into the kitchen. Police said the man then ran out of the restaurant and took off in a burgundy Mercury Grand Marquis with a gray bumper.

It's unclear if the employee's wallet was taken.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the surveillance image released by police or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward of up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.