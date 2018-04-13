Jacksonville police: Man sought in armed robbery of Northside arcade

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected in the armed robbery of a Northside business in the beginning of the month, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.

About 12:30 a.m. on April 2, police said, a man went into the Big Chance Arcade on Dunn Avenue. After acting like a patron for a half-hour, he pulled a black handgun from a backpack and demanded money from an employee.

Police said the man took cash from the drawer and put it in his backpack before leaving the business and running east on Dunn Avenue.

The robber dropped the money and handgun, which police recovered a short distance from the business.

Police said the suspect is described as a black male, 18 to 25 years old, who is 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet tall. He was wearing black pants, a black hoodie and dark shoes with white soles. The backpack he was carrying had a Batman emblem on it.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward of up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

News Service of Florida