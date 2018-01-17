Jacksonville police: Man sought in robbery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police are searching for a man in connection with a recent robbery, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Tuesday evening.

The Sheriff's Office released photos of the man, who police described as being 25 to 30 years old, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds and having a beard and dreadlocks.

Police did not say where or when the robbery occurred, but confirmed to News4Jax that it was not related to a robbery Tuesday afternoon at a bank on Prudential Drive.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the photos or has any information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward of up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.