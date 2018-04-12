Jacksonville police: Man sought in Southside business robbery

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office photo of man who police say they're searching for,

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - There's a neighborhood crime alert on Jacksonville's Southside, where police said they're searching for a man who robbed a Check 'n Go on West University Boulevard.

The robbery was reported about 11 a.m. March 13.

Police said the man entered the business and began mingling with other customers while pretending to wait to apply for a loan.

The man spoke with a clerk several times, but kept delaying his transaction, police said.

Once other customers left the business, police said that the man approached the counter and demanded that the clerk open the register.

After the clerk refused, police said the man opened the register himself, took cash and then ran off.

Investigators said a weapon was never seen, but the man kept his hand in his right front pocket and gestured as if he had one.

Police described the man as being 25 to 35 years old, being 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds. He was reportedly wearing a gray hoodie, gray pants and white shoes at the time.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the photo released by police is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward of up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.