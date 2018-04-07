Jacksonville police: Man wanted in attack, false imprisonment of woman

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police are looking for a 23-year-old man accused of holding a woman against her will for two days and assaulting her, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Friday night.

A warrant has been been issued for Joshua David Thompson, who police said is wanted on charges of aggravated battery and false imprisonment.

Detectives began investigating about 6 p.m. Wednesday after they were contacted by the victim, who they said suffered serious injuries.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the victim told police that, after an argument, Thompson became violent and began punching her repeatedly.

When she tried to leave, she told police that the suspect grabbed her by the hair, pulled her back inside the residence and would not allow her to leave.

Police said she was held against her will for about two days, and after that, the suspect started punching her. She fell to the ground, and he kicked and stomped her multiple times, investigators said.

At some point, she was able to escape and went to a neighbor's house to call for help. Police then issued a warrant for Thompson.

He was described by police as being about 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 125 pounds and having brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen him or who has any information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward of up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

