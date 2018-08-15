Jacksonville police: Masked man robs Arlington gas station at gunpoint

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A masked man wielding a gun robbed a gas station in Arlington late Wednesday morning, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Officers said they responded sometime before noon to an armed robbery at the Shell gas station on Merrill Road at Townsend Boulevard.

Investigators said a man wearing a black mask, gloves and dark clothing pulled out a silver handgun, threatened the store clerk and demanded "the moneybags" before running west on Merrill Road.

Police said a small amount of money was found nearby, but officers were still searching for the masked man at last check.

No injuries were reported.

The Sheriff's Office continues to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).



