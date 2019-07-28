Jacksonville police mourn one of their own

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Known to many as a leader and mentor of the highest caliber, JSO Sgt. Gregg Mattson died due to health issues, and Jacksonville’s Fraternal Order of Police is mourning him..

“It's hard to believe he is gone.” said colleague, Lt. Shannon Hartley. “Anytime we experience an untimely passing like his (it's hard). His passing is a pretty significant void for our agency, our union, for everybody who knew him."

Hartley said: "It’s hard to find someone who loves every aspect of (police work) and is good at every aspect. That was Gregg. He was good at it all. He loved it all. The way he carried himself. He was amazing."

He served in Zone 5, working mostly overnight hours in Northwest Jacksonville.

"Police work can take such a tremendous toll on not just the officer, but their families. He managed a Navy Reserve career, working late shifts primarily throughout his police career and he was such an amazing husband and father," Hartley added.

Mattson is survived by his wife and three sons. Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

The family wants to hear stories about Mattson. They’re asking for people who knew him to use the hashtag #DoSomeGood when they remember him on social media.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.