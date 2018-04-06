Meth lab in vacant pub was next to Jacksonville police headquarters

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A contractor renovating a former downtown Jacksonville pub took News4Jax inside the apparent meth lab he found inside Thursday, describing exactly what he stumbled across in the building -- which happens to be across the street from the Jacksonville police headquarters.

The Sheriff's Office responded Thursday afternoon after Carl Stanley reported finding what appeared to be drugs inside the vacant business at 345 East Bay St., just across North Liberty Street from the Police Memorial Building.

Stanley told News4Jax he found a 5-gallon gas can inside the now-shuttered Hourglass Pub and thought it was filled with fuel, until he opened it Thursday.

“I went and took a whiff of it,” Stanley said. “It about knocked me out. It hit me like a ton of bricks.”

Investigators said what was actually in the can was 2½ to 3 gallons of liquid methamphetamine.

Stanley said whoever was responsible was cooking the liquid meth inside an old AC unit and using the coils to crystallize the liquid.

Who was doing it is still a mystery.

The owner of the building, attorney Mike Vasford, said he's not sure where the drug operation came from but he does not believe it was connected to the former bar owner.

He said the former tenant left for financial reasons.

“I would not think that anyone would leave it there or go in there when they could so easily be caught with the building being vacated,” Vasford said.

Stanley said he also found prescription painkillers inside the building. Police confiscated those and cleaned up the meth lab.

Stanley said he's pretty sure he knows how the culprits got into the building. But no one is sure why they felt bold enough to be cooking meth right under the nose of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

“I know how they’re getting in. I can’t prove it yet, but I’m going to try,” Stanley said. “They were climbing over.”

The Sheriff's Office continues to investigate.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.