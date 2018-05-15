Jacksonville police need help finding 'Nemo'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville police are asking for the public's help finding a man known as "Nemo."
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Monday night that the man is believed to have information about a homicide that occurred in the city.
Anyone who knows the man's real name or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@JaxSheriff.org.
To remain anonymous and be eligible for a possible reward, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).
