Jacksonville police need help finding 'Nemo'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville police are asking for the public's help finding a man known as "Nemo."

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Monday night that the man is believed to have information about a homicide that occurred in the city.

Anyone who knows the man's real name or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@JaxSheriff.org.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a possible reward, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).



