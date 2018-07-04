Jacksonville police officer hurt in single-car crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville Sheriff's officer was hurt in a single-vehicle crash while responding to a Fourth of July traffic crash on the Southside, authorities said.

Officer J.A. Mack was driving eastbound along J. Turner Butler Boulevard near Southside Boulevard about 10:20 a.m. when his patrol car struck a dividing wall, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said Mack was hospitalized and later released after he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

No other vehicles were involved.

