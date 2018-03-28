Jacksonville police: Pedestrian hit by vehicle in New Town

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Tuesday night in the city's New Town area, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Kings Road, just west of Interstate 95.

Police said the pedestrian, who was described as an older man, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle stopped and was detained by officers, pending charges, according to JSO.

Police said the driver was a "habitual traffic offender."

The Sheriff's Office continues to investigate.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.