Jacksonville police: Man found dead in Ortega Farms home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man in his 60s was found dead Tuesday afternoon inside a home on the city's Westside, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said,

The Sheriff's Office said the man was found dead in a home on 101st Street, which is in the Ortega Farms neighborhood between Catoma Street and Seaboard Avenue, after a neighbor called police, concerned for the man's wellbeing.

The cause of the man's death is unknown, police said. His name has not yet been released.

Homicide detectives continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

It was the second death in the same day on the city's Westside that police were called to investigate.

Earlier in the day, police said, a woman was found dead, lying in a pool of blood, inside a home in a subdivision off Chaffee Road South.

