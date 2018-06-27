Jacksonville police: Man shot during Westside robbery

Jacksonville police say the robbery and shooting happened at a Westside apartment complex.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was shot during a robbery Wednesday afternoon at an apartment complex in the Hyde Park area on the city's Westside, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Officers were called just before 1:30 p.m. to Jammes Road at San Juan Avenue.

When they arrived, police learned a man had been shot in the upper area of his body. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim told police that the shooting happened as two men were robbing him.

Detectives continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

