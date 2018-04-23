Jacksonville police: Pizza delivery driver robbed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Pizza Hut delivery driver was robbed Friday night in the Holly Oaks neighborhood in Arlington, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

According to the police report obtained by News4Jax, the 24-year-old delivery woman went to a town house on Monument Road and was jumped by a man who pressed something to her back and demanded money.

Police said the man took cash and her wallet before running off.

The delivery driver was uninjured.

According to the incident report, the delivery driver went to the address that was provided on the order, which was called in, but those inside the town house told her no one there had ordered any pizza.

The Sheriff's Office continues to investigate.

