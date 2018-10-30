Jacksonville police release surveillance in Baymeadows church burglary

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville police on Tuesday released surveillance photos in connection with a church burglary earlier this month.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said, officers were called about 7:30 a.m. Oct. 17 to Shepherd of the Woods Lutheran Church on Southside Boulevard, just north of Baymeadows Road, to investigate a burglary.

Investigators said they learned a man ransacked several areas and took numerous items, including a gold-plated book and some chalices

Anyone who recognizes the man seen in the surveillance images is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward of up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).



