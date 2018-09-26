Jacksonville police release surveillance in home burglary, auto theft

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office releases surveillance images in its investigation into a home burglary and auto theft.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville police on Tuesday released surveillance images in connection with a home burglary and auto theft Friday morning near the Fort Caroline Shores neighborhood.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, police were called about 8:50 a.m. Friday to a burglary on Mt. Pleasant Road, just west of the intersection of Fort Caroline and Monument roads.

Investigators said they discovered a home had been burglarized and numerous items, including several firearms, had been taken.

Police said the victim's vehicle was also stolen, and the victim reported missing credit cards and fraudulent activity following the burglary.

Witnesses told police they saw a man exit a dark-colored SUV and walk toward the residence.

Sometime after the burglary, police said that surveillance video captured men in and around the stolen vehicle, which appears to be a red Ford pickup truck.

Anyone who recognizes the people pictured in the images or who has any information about the case is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward of up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.