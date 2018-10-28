Police: Woman fires shots, then shoots self in sports complex parking garage

JACKSONVILLE - A woman died of what police called a self-inflicted injury Saturday night after firing shots at a parking garage of Jacksonville's Sports Complex.

Gunshots in the garage on A. Phillip Randolph Boulevard and Ashley Street at 7:49 p.m., less than an hour after the Georgia-Florida game ended blocks away, brought officers and the SWAT team. While clearing the parking garage for threats, officers found the woman with a gunshot wound. CPR was performed until medical personnel arrived and determined she had died.

Witnesses told police the woman had fired shots in the parking garage at someone she knew, then she shot herself. The person shot at by the woman was not injured.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office homicide detectives handling the investigation and working this death investigation as a suicide.

#JSO is currently working a person shot at Ashley and APR. At this time, it is being worked as a self-inflicted gun shot wound. Further information will be forthcoming. We do not believe there is any threat to the public. — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) October 28, 2018

Six days ago, six people were shot on A. Phillip Randolph, about one-half mile from the stadium. It happened about 30 minutes before kickoff of the Texans-Jaguars game.

In response to Sunday's shooting, Jacksonville police increased security prior to the Georgia-Florida game. Police said more than 600 officers would be working in and around TIAA Bank Field on game day.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.