Jacksonville police: Armed robbery suspect sought

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police are searching for a 27-year-old man wanted for armed robbery and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.

There is an active warrant for the arrest of Cleo Fred Bentley, who is considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

Bentley was described by police as being 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 140 pounds.

Anyone who has information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.



