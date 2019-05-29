Jacksonville armed robbery suspect arrested by US marshals in Arizona

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man who had been on the run for more than a year was captured by U.S. marshals in Arizona, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday night.

Cleo Bentley was arrested thanks to the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Phoenix, which was acting on information from the U.S. Marshals Task Force in Jacksonville, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Police put out an alert for his arrest in March 2018.

He was wanted on charges of armed robbery and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, police said.

