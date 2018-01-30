Jacksonville police search for armed sexual battery suspect

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville police said Tuesday that they need the public's help to find a suspect in an armed sexual battery.

The attack was reported at 4 a.m. Sunday in the Woodstock area near West Beaver Street, police said.

The victim described the attacker as a black male, 5 feet, 9 inches to 5 feet, 11 inches tall, with a thin muscular build, low cut hair and a facial hair/beard (unshaven). The attacker had a dark colored mark, possibly a tattoo or a birthmark, on the lower outside portion of one eye, police said. He was wearing work type clothing, including cowboy boots, blue jeans and a tan, stained shirt.

The victim said the suspect left the area in a light colored, possibly tan or silver, work truck with unknown wording on the door. It appeared to be a full-sized older model work truck. It also had a utility/tool box in the bed of the truck against the passenger compartment, police said.

Anyone who has any information in reference to the identity of this armed sexual battery suspect is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

