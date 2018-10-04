Jacksonville police search for man accused of battery on pregnant woman

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police on Thursday asked the public to be on the lookout for a man who they said is considered armed and dangerous.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, Michael Watson, 20, is wanted in connection with two separate incidents -- aggravated battery on a pregnant female and armed robbery.

He was described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds.

Anyone who sees him or who has information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.