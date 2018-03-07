Jacksonville police search for missing 25-year-old man

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 25-year-old man, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

John Robert Taylor Jr. was last seen Saturday at UF Health, police said.

Police said they're trying to make sure Taylor is safe "due to circumstances involved with his disappearance."

Taylor was described by police as being 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds and having blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who has seen or heard from him is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.