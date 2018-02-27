Jacksonville police search for missing 26-year-old woman

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Officers are asking for the public's help locating a missing 26-year-old woman, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Monday night.

Police urged anyone who has seen Annette Ann Mitchell since Friday to immediately call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Mitchell is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, and having black hair and brown eyes.

It's unclear where and when she was last seen.



