Jacksonville police search for missing 67-year-old man

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 67-year-old man.

Gerald Tyrone Taylor was last seen about 9:30 p.m. Monday when he walked away from a residence in the area of Hema and New Kings roads.

Police said Taylor is experiencing early stages of dementia and is normally supervised at all times.

Taylor, who is described as being 6 feet tall and weighing 150 pounds, was last seen wearing an orange shirt and blue sweatpants with a white stripe down the leg.

Anyone who has seen Taylor or who has information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

