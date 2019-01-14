Jacksonville police: 84-year-old man with dementia found safe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A missing 84-year-old man with dementia was found safe, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced early Monday evening.
Larry Heaton, who had last been seen walking on Cornell Road in the Lakewood area, was located safely near Jefferson Street in downtown Jacksonville about 6:15 p.m., police said.
Located safe near the 2100 block of Jefferson Street. Thank you, Jacksonville. https://t.co/EGtdy6Aoy6 — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) January 14, 2019
