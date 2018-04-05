Jacksonville police: Missing boy, 9, returns home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A missing 9-year-old boy returned home Wednesday night, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Police said Keshawn Taylor ran away about 3 p.m. Wednesday from his home on West 32nd Street near Moncrief Road in Northwest Jacksonville "to avoid possible discipline from an earlier incident."

Shortly after the search began for Keshawn, police told News4Jax that the boy had been located safe about 8:30 p.m.

Police said he walked back home. It's unclear where he disappeared.

