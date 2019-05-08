Jacksonville police: 11-year-old girl found safe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A missing 11-year-old girl was found safe Wednesday afternoon after a short search, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators said they learned that following an argument with family members, the child left without the knowledge or permission of her parents.

The girl was last known to be in the area of Main and West 48th streets, but was found in an unknown location less than an hour after police asked for the public's help finding her.

