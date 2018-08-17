Man shot in possible road rage shooting, says Jacksonville police

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a motorcyclist who they say shot a man on the Southside.

Officers were called to Richmond Park Drive, Friday around 2:20 a.m. after reports about a person shot in the area. Upon arrival, they found a man in his 30’s with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he is expected to be okay.

According to police, this may be a possible case of road rage. They say the man was traveling northbound on Hodges Boulevard when a motorcyclist pulled up next to him and shot him.

They are working to find out if the two men knew each other or if the shooting is random.

The motorcyclist was last seen traveling north on Hodges Boulevard. Police are searching for the shooting and working to collect any surveillance.



