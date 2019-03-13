Jacksonville police seek man accused of organized fraud, grand theft

Photo of Altonio Phelps released by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville police are asking for the public's help locating a fraud and grand theft suspect.

Altonio Phelps, 31, has active warrants charging him with one county of organized fraud and 15 counts of grand theft, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police described him as being about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 240 pounds.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward of up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

