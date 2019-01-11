Jacksonville police seeking witnesses to deadly double shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville police said surveillance video from a double shooting on the city's Eastside shows several witnesses to the crime, and they're asking for those people to come forward.

Reginald Keith Cobb, 21, died in the double shooting Jan. 5 on A. Philip Randolph Boulevard, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Another man was wounded, but has not been identified.

Police said detectives obtained surveillance video from the area and identified multiple people in the area at the time of the shooting.

They encouraged those witnesses to contact detectives as soon as possible.

Anyone who is a witness or was in the area can contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 if your tip leads to an arrest, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

A similar act of violence happened on the Eastside in October. Six people were shot in broad daylight just across the street from a laundromat.

No arrests have been announced in that shooting.

