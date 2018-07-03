Jacksonville police smoke out marijuana stash in Riverside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office recently seized a significant stash of marijuana and thousands of dollars in cash following the raid of a Riverside home.

On Tuesday, the Sheriff's Office posted an image of the haul on Facebook, saying it was recovered when gang and narcotics detectives served a search warrant at an unspecified residence.

According to the post, investigators recovered 17 pounds of marijuana, $14,500 cash and a lone handgun. "Great job to everyone involved," the post said.

It's unclear exactly when and where the raid took place. Police did not immediately announce any arrests in connection with the drug bust.

