Sources: Jabar Gaffney removed by police from upscale Jacksonville home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former NFL player Jabar Gaffney was removed by law enforcement from a home in an upscale neighborhood on Jacksonville's Southside on Friday night, two sources confirmed to News4Jax.

Neighbors first told News4Jax about 6 p.m. that police could be seen surrounding a house on Highland Glen Way West, which is located inside the Highland Glen neighborhood, a gated community near the intersection of Beach and Hodges boulevards.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said police responded there for an armed, suicidal person.

After trying to make contact with the person, the Sheriff's Office said, the SWAT team was called.

Minutes later, police said, the person came out of the home, was taken into custody under provisions of the Baker Act.

Officers could be seen leaving the neighborhood about 8 p.m. after sources said that Gaffney had been removed from the home.

Neighbors said they saw police take someone away in handcuffs. Photos show a man surrounded by police outside that home.

Vic Micolucci/WJXT

The home is listed as Gaffney's last known address in recent court documents in the case in which he is accused of vandalizing the car of former teammate Lito Sheppard.

As the I-TEAM reported, Gaffney is charged with felony criminal mischief and appeared in a Duval County courtroom for the first time Thursday morning to face that charge, which is a third-degree felony. During the court appearance, Gaffney was offered a plea deal by the State Attorney's Office.

Gaffney and Sheppard, former teammates at Raines High School and later at the University of Florida, grew up in Jacksonville. Both returned to the city following their professional football careers.

Police have not confirmed the name of the person who was taken into custody Friday.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.