Jacksonville police: SUV occupant injured in exchange of gunfire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One person inside a sport utility vehicle was injured in an exchange of gunfire early Friday evening in the San Jose neighborhood, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Officers responded about 5:45 p.m. to a shooting at Toledo Road and Old Kings Road South.

According to police, a black SUV was parked in a nearby parking lot when a man walked up to the vehicle.

At some point during a conversation between the man and the occupants of the SUV, police said, there was an exchange of gunfire.

Police said the man, whom they described as a black male with a low haircut, was shooting at the SUV as he ran off. He was reportedly wearing a white tank top and black shorts.

The SUV went to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Police said one occupant was injured but the extent and the cause of the person's injuries are unknown.

It's unclear how many people were inside the SUV.

Detectives continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

