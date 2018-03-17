Jacksonville police trying to make sure couple is safe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating a Hispanic couple in an effort to make sure they're safe, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said late Friday evening.

Witnesses told police that they saw the couple in a white, newer model SUV -- with a Florida tag with the first three characters being either 'HBO' or 'HB0' -- that was stopped on Dames Point Crossing Boulevard, just north of Merrill Road, near the front gates of The Seasons at Mill Cove Apartments.

A witness told police that the couple was arguing inside the SUV and, at one point, the man driving got out and "confronted" the woman.

"Their demeanor of the two and nature of words exchanged lead the witness to believe the female may have been in distress," the Sheriff's Office said in a news released.

The couple left the area shortly after the exchange, police said.

Anyone with information about the couple or their whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.